New Permanent Representative of Canada Presents Credentials

The new Permanent Representative of Canada to the United Nations, David Lametti, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

(As provided by the Permanent Mission of Canada)

On September 18, 2025, Prime Minister Mark Carney, announced the appointment of The Honourable David Lametti as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Canada to the United Nations.

The Honourable David Lametti is a legal scholar, former Member of Parliament, and former federal Cabinet Minister. He most recently served as Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister.

Mr. Lametti was elected to the House of Commons in 2015 as the Member of Parliament for LaSalle—Émard—Verdun. During his time on the Hill, he served as Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Trade and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, before being appointed as Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, a role he held from 2019 to 2023.

Prior to his career in politics, Mr. Lametti taught at McGill University’s Faculty of Law, where he served as Associate Dean from 2008 to 2011, was a founding member of the Centre for Intellectual Property Policy and served as its Director from 2009 to 2012. Earlier in his career, he also served as Law Clerk for Canadian Supreme Court Justice Peter Cory.

Internationally recognized for his expertise in intellectual property and property law, Mr. Lametti is the author of numerous publications. He most recently taught in the areas of privacy and AI governance. In addition to his tenured teaching position, he has delivered lectures around the world in French, English, and Italian at several prestigious universities.

Mr. Lametti holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Political Science from the University of Toronto, a Bachelor of Civil Law and a Bachelor of Laws from McGill University, a Master of Laws from the Yale Law School, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Law from Oxford University.

Born and raised in Port Colborne, Ontario, Mr. Lametti is the father of three adult children and lives in Montréal.