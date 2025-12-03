Meetings Coverage and Press Releases
Biographical Note
BIO/5613

New Permanent Representative of Seychelles Presents Credentials

The new Permanent Representative of Seychelles to the United Nations, Vivianne Simone Fock Tave, presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

(As provided by the Permanent Mission of Seychelles)

NameVivianne, Simone
SurnameFock Tave
Date & Place of Birth14th April 1966, Mahe, Republic of Seychelles
Nationality Seychellois
Current Official AddressPermanent Mission of the Republic of Seychelles to the United Nations
685 Third Avenue
Suite 1107
New York NY 10017 USA
Tel. + 1 212 972 1785
Email: vfocktave@sycun.org

Education

Master’s degree in economics from the “Technische Universität Berlin” (Technical University of Berlin), Federal Republic of Germany.

Employment History

1st May 2021 to 31st July 2025Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Republic of Seychelles.
20th May 2015 to 7th April 2021Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Seychelles to the People’s Republic of China with residence in Beijing.
Also accredited as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Japan (5th July 2018 to 7th April 2021), Republic of Korea (15th January 2016 to 7th April 2021) with residence in Beijing.
3rd March 2010 – 17th December 2014 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Seychelles to theKingdom of Belgium.
Also accredited as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary/Permanent Representative and Head of Mission of the Republic of Seychelles to the following countries and international organisations with residence in Brussels:
The Swiss Confederation (27th June 2013 – 17th December 2014), Federal Republic of Germany (7th November 2012 – 17th December 2014), Republic of Bulgaria (29th June 2012 – 17th December 2014), United Nations Office and other International Organisations at Geneva  (15th May 2012 – 17th December 2014), Republic of Hungary (22nd February 2012 – 17th December 2014), Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (28th November 2011 – 14th September 2013), the Sovereign Military Order of Malta (25th November 2011 – 17th December 2014), Republic of Slovenia (6th October 2011 – 17th December 2014), the Czech Republic (4th October 2011 – 17th December 2014), the Holy See (16th December 2010 – 17th December 2014), the Kingdom of the Netherlands, (7th December 2010 – 17th December 2014), the Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg (16th November 2010 – 17th December 2014)), the European Union (20th April 2010 – 17th December 2014).
March 2007 – December 2009Special Adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Seychelles.
August 2006 – February 2007Principal Secretary of International Cooperation in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Republic of Seychelles.
February 2005 – July 2006Principal Secretary of Economic Planning in the Ministry of Economic Planning and Employment, Republic of Seychelles.
May 2004 – January 2005Director General of International Economic Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Seychelles.
February 2000 – April 2004Director of International Economic Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Seychelles.
August 1998 - January 2000Senior Economist in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Seychelles.
July 1996 - July 1998Economist in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Seychelles.
Seychelles
