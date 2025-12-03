BIO/5613
New Permanent Representative of Seychelles Presents Credentials
The new Permanent Representative of Seychelles to the United Nations, Vivianne Simone Fock Tave, presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.
(As provided by the Permanent Mission of Seychelles)
|Name
|Vivianne, Simone
|Surname
|Fock Tave
|Date & Place of Birth
|14th April 1966, Mahe, Republic of Seychelles
|Nationality
|Seychellois
|Current Official Address
|Permanent Mission of the Republic of Seychelles to the United Nations
685 Third Avenue
Suite 1107
New York NY 10017 USA
Tel. + 1 212 972 1785
Email: vfocktave@sycun.org
Education
|Master’s degree in economics from the “Technische Universität Berlin” (Technical University of Berlin), Federal Republic of Germany.
Employment History
|1st May 2021 to 31st July 2025
|Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Republic of Seychelles.
|20th May 2015 to 7th April 2021
|Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Seychelles to the People’s Republic of China with residence in Beijing.
|Also accredited as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Japan (5th July 2018 to 7th April 2021), Republic of Korea (15th January 2016 to 7th April 2021) with residence in Beijing.
|3rd March 2010 – 17th December 2014
|Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Seychelles to theKingdom of Belgium.
|Also accredited as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary/Permanent Representative and Head of Mission of the Republic of Seychelles to the following countries and international organisations with residence in Brussels:
|The Swiss Confederation (27th June 2013 – 17th December 2014), Federal Republic of Germany (7th November 2012 – 17th December 2014), Republic of Bulgaria (29th June 2012 – 17th December 2014), United Nations Office and other International Organisations at Geneva (15th May 2012 – 17th December 2014), Republic of Hungary (22nd February 2012 – 17th December 2014), Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (28th November 2011 – 14th September 2013), the Sovereign Military Order of Malta (25th November 2011 – 17th December 2014), Republic of Slovenia (6th October 2011 – 17th December 2014), the Czech Republic (4th October 2011 – 17th December 2014), the Holy See (16th December 2010 – 17th December 2014), the Kingdom of the Netherlands, (7th December 2010 – 17th December 2014), the Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg (16th November 2010 – 17th December 2014)), the European Union (20th April 2010 – 17th December 2014).
|March 2007 – December 2009
|Special Adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Seychelles.
|August 2006 – February 2007
|Principal Secretary of International Cooperation in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Republic of Seychelles.
|February 2005 – July 2006
|Principal Secretary of Economic Planning in the Ministry of Economic Planning and Employment, Republic of Seychelles.
|May 2004 – January 2005
|Director General of International Economic Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Seychelles.
|February 2000 – April 2004
|Director of International Economic Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Seychelles.
|August 1998 - January 2000
|Senior Economist in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Seychelles.
|July 1996 - July 1998
|Economist in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Seychelles.