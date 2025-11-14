New Permanent Representative of Ghana Presents Credentials

The new Permanent Representative of Ghana to the United Nations, Samuel Yao Kumah, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

(As provided by the Permanent Mission of Ghana)

His Excellency Samuel Yao Kumah was appointed to his new role as Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Ghana to the United Nations in September 2025. He arrived in New York in October 2025 to assume his duties.

Ambassador Samuel Yao Kumah has three decades of extensive and distinguished diplomatic career. He takes on this role as the immediate past High Commissioner of Ghana to Australia with concurrent accreditations to New Zealand, Fiji, Papua New Guinea and the other Pacific Island States.

Ambassador Samuel Yao Kumah has served in various capacities in Ghana Diplomatic Missions abroad as Deputy Head of Mission in Berlin, Germany, Acting High Commissioner and Minister, Canberra, Australia, Minister-Counsellor/Head of Chancery, Tokyo, Japan, Counsellor, Lagos, Nigeria, First Secretary/Head of Chancery, Abuja, Nigeria.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Accra, Ambassador Kumah held senior-level positions including Ambassador in-situ, Director of State Protocol, Chief of Protocol and Director of Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation. He also served at various Bureaux of the Ministry, including the Economic Trade and Investment Bureau, Administration, Middle East and Asia as well as Europe Bureau.

Ambassador Kumah has participated in several high-level bilateral meetings and multilateral conferences at the United Nations, the Commonwealth, the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States.

Ambassador Kumah was born in Jasikan, Ghana, and holds a Master’s Degree in International Affairs from the University of Ghana, with Post-Graduate qualifications from the South Africa Diplomatic Academy and the Japanese Language Institute in Osaka.

He is fluent in English and proficient in French and Japanese. He is married, and he is a father of two children.