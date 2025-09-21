New Representative of United States Presents Credentials

The new Representative of the United States to the United Nations, Michael G. Waltz, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

(As provided by the Permanent Mission of the United States)

Ambassador Mike Waltz was sworn in as the 32nd United States Representative to the United Nations on September 20, 2025. Ambassador Waltz is a Colonel in the U.S. Army, a combat-decorated special forces officer, the former National Security Advisor to President Donald Trump, a former Congressman and small business owner, an author, and a proud father.

In 2018, Waltz became the first Green Beret to be elected to Congress. In this role, he served as a subcommittee Chairman on the House Armed Services Committee, Foreign Affairs Committee, and Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. Waltz served in this capacity until he was sworn in as President Trump’s National Security Advisor on January 20th, 2025.

The Ambassador has served his country his entire life. He graduated from the Virginia Military Institute with Honors, has served over 26 years in the U.S. Army, retiring at the rank of Colonel. After being commissioned as an Army lieutenant, Ambassador Waltz graduated Ranger School and was selected for the elite Green Berets, serving worldwide as a Special Forces officer with multiple combat tours in Afghanistan, the Middle East and Africa. For his actions in combat, he was awarded four Bronze Stars, including two for Valor.

Ambassador Waltz’s leadership continued in the Pentagon as a defense policy director for two Secretaries of Defense. He then went on to serve in the White House as a senior policy advisor. The Ambassador’s experiences as a soldier and a policy staffer inspired him to write the book, Warrior Diplomat: A Green Beret’s Battles from Washington to Afghanistan, and USA Today Bestseller Hard Truths: Think and Lead Like a Green Beret, the proceeds of both continue to benefit veterans’ charities.

After serving in active duty and before being elected to Congress, Ambassador Waltz proudly built a small business that quickly grew to over 400 employees and was repeatedly listed in the Inc. 500 index as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

A former Fox News Channel contributor, the Ambassador provided expert commentary on foreign policy, defense, and business issues to viewers around the world.

Ambassador Waltz has a daughter in college and a baby boy. He is married to Dr. Julia Nesheiwat, a combat veteran who served in the first Trump administration as his Homeland Security Advisor.