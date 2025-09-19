New Permanent Representative of Indonesia Presents Credentials

The new Permanent Representative of Indonesia to the United Nations, Umar Hadi, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

(As provided by the Permanent Mission of Indonesia)

Ambassador Umar Hadi is a career diplomat with over 33 years of experience. On August 25, 2025, President Prabowo Subianto inaugurated him as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Indonesia to the United Nations in New York.

He most recently served as Director General for American and European Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, and prior to that as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Korea (2017–2021). He also served on the Governing Council of the ASEAN Institute for Peace and Reconciliation (2021–2022).

His overseas assignments include Consul General in Los Angeles, USA (2014–2017), Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Indonesia in The Hague, the Netherlands (2009–2012), and Third Secretary at the Permanent Mission of Indonesia to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva (1996–2001).

He joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1992 and subsequently served as Director for European Affairs (2012–2014), Director of Public Diplomacy (2005–2009), Deputy Director at the Minister’s Office (2001–2005), and Political Officer at the Office of Non-Aligned Movement Affairs (1992–1996).

Ambassador Hadi has been involved in numerous negotiations and international conferences. He is also recognized for initiating collaborations between diplomacy and civil society. Among others, he has served on the Board of Advisors of the Institute for Peace and Democracy — the implementing agency of the Bali Democracy Forum — since its inception in 2008. He organized the Global Inter-Media Dialogue, an Indonesia–Norway joint initiative with media professional organizations to promote intercultural understanding. He also initiated groundbreaking collaborative projects with faith-based organizations, including the International Conference of Islamic Scholars and the Asia-Pacific Regional Dialogue for Interfaith Cooperation.

He is an ardent advocate of civic volunteerism. He is the founder and Chair of the Board of Trustees of the ViriyaENB Foundation, an independent non-profit working toward a net-zero society underpinned by an equitable and regenerative economy in Indonesia. He also sits on the Board of Advisors of the Habibie Center, an independent think tank focusing on democracy, technology, and climate issues. He is the founder and Chair of the Board of Trustees of the Micro-Library Foundation, a non-profit that promotes reading habits and literacy among children. In addition, he serves as Vice Chair of the Board of International Relations and Cooperation of Muhammadiyah, one of Indonesia’s oldest and largest civil society organizations, which provides education, health, and social services for underserved communities.

He studied at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy (Medford, USA), the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies (Geneva, Switzerland), and the Padjadjaran University (Bandung, Indonesia).

Umar Hadi has written, co-authored and edited several publications, including: Islam in Indonesia: A to Z Basic Reference (2009), Indonesia and World Peace (2008), and The Linggajati Conference: A History Book for Children (2007). He has also produced several documentaries and a feature film titled Bali: Beats of Paradise.

He enjoys reading world history and spending time with his family, bicycles and model trains. He has a distinct passion in producing music festivals and other performing arts. Born 11 February 1968, Umar Hadi is married to Siti Nila Purnama Hadi. They have one daughter, Ratna Aini Hadi, who is a Doctoral Researcher at LUT, Finland, addressing information disorder and digital literacy.