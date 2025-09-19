Meetings Coverage and Press Releases
Biographical Note
BIO/5609

New Permanent Representative of Republic of Korea Presents Credentials

The new Permanent Representative of the Republic of Korea to the United Nations, Jihoon Cha, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

(As provided by the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Korea)

NAME:  Jihoon Cha

DATE OF BIRTH:  Jun. 27, 1963

EDUCATION:

Feb. 1987   Bachelor of Laws(LL.B.), Seoul National University, Seoul, Korea

May 2001    Master of Laws(LL.M.), American University Washington College of Law, Washington, D.C., USA

CAREER:

Oct. 1986               Passed High Legal Service Examination

May 2004 ~ Apr. 2006    Chair of the Committee on International Relations, Lawyers for a Democratic Society

Jun. 2004 ~ Jul. 2015   Legal Advisor to Korean Broadcasting System

Aug. 2005 ~ Jun. 2008   Commissioner of the Committee for Human Rights, Korean National Police Agency

Nov. 2005 ~ Nov. 2007   Expert Commissioner on International Human Rights, National Human Rights Commission of Korea

Sep. 2009 ~ Sep. 2018   Partner, Apex

Mar. 2011 ~ Feb. 2013   Committee Member of the Committee on International Affairs, Korean Bar Association

Dec. 2011 ~ Present     Legal Advisor on the International Investments and Disputes, Ministry of Justice

May 2014 ~ Jun. 2018    Legal Advisor on the Global Matters, Korean Depository Insurance Company

Jun. 2018 ~ Present     Arbitrator and International Arbitrator, Korean Commercial Arbitration Board

Oct. 2018 ~ Present     Partner, Yoon & Yang

FAMILY:  Married with one daughter and one son

Republic of Korea
For information media. Not an official record.