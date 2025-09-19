New Permanent Representative of Republic of Korea Presents Credentials

The new Permanent Representative of the Republic of Korea to the United Nations, Jihoon Cha, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

(As provided by the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Korea)

NAME: Jihoon Cha

DATE OF BIRTH: Jun. 27, 1963

EDUCATION:

Feb. 1987 Bachelor of Laws(LL.B.), Seoul National University, Seoul, Korea

May 2001 Master of Laws(LL.M.), American University Washington College of Law, Washington, D.C., USA

CAREER:

Oct. 1986 Passed High Legal Service Examination

May 2004 ~ Apr. 2006 Chair of the Committee on International Relations, Lawyers for a Democratic Society

Jun. 2004 ~ Jul. 2015 Legal Advisor to Korean Broadcasting System

Aug. 2005 ~ Jun. 2008 Commissioner of the Committee for Human Rights, Korean National Police Agency

Nov. 2005 ~ Nov. 2007 Expert Commissioner on International Human Rights, National Human Rights Commission of Korea

Sep. 2009 ~ Sep. 2018 Partner, Apex

Mar. 2011 ~ Feb. 2013 Committee Member of the Committee on International Affairs, Korean Bar Association

Dec. 2011 ~ Present Legal Advisor on the International Investments and Disputes, Ministry of Justice

May 2014 ~ Jun. 2018 Legal Advisor on the Global Matters, Korean Depository Insurance Company

Jun. 2018 ~ Present Arbitrator and International Arbitrator, Korean Commercial Arbitration Board

Oct. 2018 ~ Present Partner, Yoon & Yang

FAMILY: Married with one daughter and one son