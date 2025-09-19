New Permanent Representative of Philippines Presents Credentials
The new Permanent Representative of the Philippines to the United Nations, Enrique A. Manalo, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.
(As provided by the Permanent Mission of the Philippines)
H.E. (Mr.) ENRIQUE A. MANALO
Permanent Representative of the Republic of the Philippines to the United Nations in New York
HIGHLIGHTS OF PROFESSIONAL CAREER
Secretary for Foreign Affairs
01 July 2022 – 30 June 2025
Permanent Representative of the Philippines to the United Nations in New York
24 July 2020 – 30 June 2022
Acting Secretary of Foreign Affairs
08 March 2017 – 17 May 2017
Undersecretary (Deputy Minister) for Policy, Department of Foreign Affairs
April 2016 - 23 July 2020
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary
Embassy of the Philippines to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
September 2011 – April 2016
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Philippines to the Kingdom of Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; and
Head of the Philippine Mission to the European Union, Brussels
February 2010 – September 2011
Undersecretary (Deputy Minister) for Policy, Department of Foreign Affairs
August 2007 – February 2010
Ambassador and Permanent Representative, Philippine Mission to the UN and other International Organizations, Geneva
October 2003 – July 2007
Deputy Permanent Representative, Philippine Mission to the UN in New York
May 2003 – October 2003
Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., Philippine Mission to the UN in New York
December 2002 – May 2003
Deputy Permanent Representative, Philippine Mission to the UN in New York
November 2001 – December 2002
Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., Philippine Mission to the UN in New York
December 2000 – October 2001
Assistant Secretary for European Affairs, Department of Foreign Affairs
1998 – 2000
Minister, Philippine Mission to the UN in New York
June 1992 – July 1998
First Secretary and Consul, Embassy of the Philippines, Washington D.C.
September 1986 – January 1989
Second Secretary and Consul, Philippine Mission to the UN and other International Organizations, Geneva
September 1984 – August 1986
Third Secretary and Vice Consul, Philippine Mission to the UN and other International Organizations, Geneva
October 1981 – September 1984
Education
M.A. Economics, University of the Philippines, Manila 1976
B.A. Economics, University of the Philippines, Manila 1973
Personal Information
Married to Madam Pamela Louise Hunt, has two sons
Date of Birth: 21 July 1952
__________
* This supersedes Press Release BIO/5313 of 27 July 2020.