New Permanent Representative of Philippines Presents Credentials

The new Permanent Representative of the Philippines to the United Nations, Enrique A. Manalo, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

(As provided by the Permanent Mission of the Philippines)

H.E. (Mr.) ENRIQUE A. MANALO

Permanent Representative of the Republic of the Philippines to the United Nations in New York

HIGHLIGHTS OF PROFESSIONAL CAREER

Secretary for Foreign Affairs

01 July 2022 – 30 June 2025

Permanent Representative of the Philippines to the United Nations in New York

24 July 2020 – 30 June 2022

Acting Secretary of Foreign Affairs

08 March 2017 – 17 May 2017

Undersecretary (Deputy Minister) for Policy, Department of Foreign Affairs

April 2016 - 23 July 2020

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary

Embassy of the Philippines to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

September 2011 – April 2016

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Philippines to the Kingdom of Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; and

Head of the Philippine Mission to the European Union, Brussels

February 2010 – September 2011

Undersecretary (Deputy Minister) for Policy, Department of Foreign Affairs

August 2007 – February 2010

Ambassador and Permanent Representative, Philippine Mission to the UN and other International Organizations, Geneva

October 2003 – July 2007

Deputy Permanent Representative, Philippine Mission to the UN in New York

May 2003 – October 2003

Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., Philippine Mission to the UN in New York

December 2002 – May 2003

Deputy Permanent Representative, Philippine Mission to the UN in New York

November 2001 – December 2002

Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., Philippine Mission to the UN in New York

December 2000 – October 2001

Assistant Secretary for European Affairs, Department of Foreign Affairs

1998 – 2000

Minister, Philippine Mission to the UN in New York

June 1992 – July 1998

First Secretary and Consul, Embassy of the Philippines, Washington D.C.

September 1986 – January 1989

Second Secretary and Consul, Philippine Mission to the UN and other International Organizations, Geneva

September 1984 – August 1986

Third Secretary and Vice Consul, Philippine Mission to the UN and other International Organizations, Geneva

October 1981 – September 1984

Education

M.A. Economics, University of the Philippines, Manila 1976

B.A. Economics, University of the Philippines, Manila 1973

Personal Information

Married to Madam Pamela Louise Hunt, has two sons

Date of Birth: 21 July 1952

