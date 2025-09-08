BIO/5606*
New Permanent Observer for African Union Presents Letter of Appointment
The new Permanent Observer for the African Union to the United Nations, Mohamed Fathi Ahmed Edrees, presented his letter of appointment to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.
(As provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)
Name: Mohamed Fathi Ahmed Edrees
Date and Place of Birth: 31 May 1960, Beheira, Egypt
Marital Status: Married, has a son and a daughter
Languages: Arabic (mother tongue), English and German
Education:
- M.A. in Political Science, University of London, 1989
- Bachelor of Science in Medicine and Surgery, Cairo University, 1983
Diplomatic Career
- Ambassador and Permanent Observer of the African Union to the United Nations, 2025 – Present
- Member of the Group of Eminent Persons appointed by the Secretary General of the United Nations for the Review of the UN Peacebuilding Architecture, July 2024
- Member of the Board of the South Centre in Geneva, 2024 – Present
- Member of the Union for the Mediterranean Oversight Committee, 2024 – Present
- Member of the UN Secretary-General’s Advisory Group for the Peace Building Fund, 2022 – present
- Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the United Nations in New York, 2018 – 2021
- Chair of the Peacebuilding Commission, 2021
- Appointed Co-facilitator of the Seventh Global Counter Terrorism Strategy (GCTS) Review in UNGA 74, 2020
- Vice-Chairman of the Peacebuilding Commission, 2019
- Chairman of G-77 and China, 2018
- Assistant Foreign Minister for African Affairs, 2015 – Jan. 2018
- Ambassador of Egypt to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Egypt’s Permanent Representative to the African Union, and to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, 2011 – 2015
- Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab Orient Affairs, 2010 – 2011
- Deputy Permanent Representative, 2010 – 2007 and Minister Plenipotentiary, 2006 – 2007, Permanent Mission of Egypt to the United Nations in New York
- Director of the Cabinet of the Assistant Foreign Minister for International Economic Relations, 2006 – 2005
- Deputy Chief of Mission, 2002 – 2005, and Counselor, 2001, Embassy of Egypt in Syria
- Foreign Minister’s Cabinet, 1999 – 2001
- Embassy of Egypt in Turkey, 1995 – 1999
- Department of US and Canada, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 1994 – 1995 Embassy of Egypt in the USA 1990 – 1994
- Department of Policy planning, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 1989 – 1990 Diplomatic Institute training, 1987 – 1988
- Joined the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Egypt, 1987
- Resident Doctor, Egyptian Ministry of Health, 1984 – 1997
* This supersedes Press Release BIO/5065 of 28 February 2018.