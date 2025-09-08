New Permanent Observer for African Union Presents Letter of Appointment

The new Permanent Observer for the African Union to the United Nations, Mohamed Fathi Ahmed Edrees, presented his letter of appointment to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Name: Mohamed Fathi Ahmed Edrees

Date and Place of Birth: 31 May 1960, Beheira, Egypt

Marital Status: Married, has a son and a daughter

Languages: Arabic (mother tongue), English and German

Education:

M.A. in Political Science, University of London, 1989

Bachelor of Science in Medicine and Surgery, Cairo University, 1983

Diplomatic Career

Ambassador and Permanent Observer of the African Union to the United Nations, 2025 – Present

Member of the Group of Eminent Persons appointed by the Secretary General of the United Nations for the Review of the UN Peacebuilding Architecture, July 2024

Member of the Board of the South Centre in Geneva, 2024 – Present

Member of the Union for the Mediterranean Oversight Committee, 2024 – Present

Member of the UN Secretary-General’s Advisory Group for the Peace Building Fund, 2022 – present

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the United Nations in New York, 2018 – 2021 Chair of the Peacebuilding Commission, 2021 Appointed Co-facilitator of the Seventh Global Counter Terrorism Strategy (GCTS) Review in UNGA 74, 2020 Vice-Chairman of the Peacebuilding Commission, 2019 Chairman of G-77 and China, 2018

Assistant Foreign Minister for African Affairs, 2015 – Jan. 2018

Ambassador of Egypt to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Egypt’s Permanent Representative to the African Union, and to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, 2011 – 2015

Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab Orient Affairs, 2010 – 2011

Deputy Permanent Representative, 2010 – 2007 and Minister Plenipotentiary, 2006 – 2007, Permanent Mission of Egypt to the United Nations in New York

Director of the Cabinet of the Assistant Foreign Minister for International Economic Relations, 2006 – 2005

Deputy Chief of Mission, 2002 – 2005, and Counselor, 2001, Embassy of Egypt in Syria

Foreign Minister’s Cabinet, 1999 – 2001

Embassy of Egypt in Turkey, 1995 – 1999

Department of US and Canada, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 1994 – 1995 Embassy of Egypt in the USA 1990 – 1994

Department of Policy planning, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 1989 – 1990 Diplomatic Institute training, 1987 – 1988

Joined the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Egypt, 1987

Resident Doctor, Egyptian Ministry of Health, 1984 – 1997

