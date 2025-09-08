New Permanent Representative of Malta Presents Credentials

The new Permanent Representative of Malta to the United Nations, Natasha Meli Daudey, presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Natasha Meli Daudey, a career diplomat with 25 years of experience in bilateral and multilateral affairs has been nominated as Malta’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York. She will take up her duties on 25 August 2025.

Since September 2018 she has served as Malta’s Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Austria and as the Permanent Representative of Malta to the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), to the United Nations and to the other International Organisations based in Vienna.

In 2024, during Malta’s OSCE Chairpersonship, she served as Chair of the Permanent Council of the OSCE and led negotiations that resulted in decisions on the Top 4 positions of the Organization and its Chairpersonship for 2027.

Prior to taking up her responsibilities in Vienna, between 2016 and 2014 Ambassador Meli Daudey served as Malta’s Ambassador to Poland and non-resident Ambassador to Georgia, Moldova, Belarus and Armenia.

In 2014, she was appointed Deputy Permanent Representative of Malta to the United Nations, covering the Security Council, and was Malta’s representative on the First and Fourth Committees.

She previously served in the Embassy of Malta in France, and as Antici in the Permanent Representation of Malta to the European Union prior to and following Malta’s accession.

Ambassador Meli Daudey holds a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in international relations from the University of Malta, and a master’s degree in European politics and administration from the College of Europe in Bruges, from where she graduated in 2000. She also holds a Diplome d’Hautes Etudes en Français and a Diplome d'Etudes Supérieures from the Alliance Française. Prior to joining the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she was an intern with the European Commission and had a brief experience in journalism. Between 2002 and 2003 she was a visiting lecturer on Euro-Mediterranean relations at the European Documentation and Research Centre.