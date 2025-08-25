New Permanent Representative of Germany Presents Credentials

The new Permanent Representative of Germany to the United Nations, Ricklef Johannes Beutin, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

(As provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

Born in Oldenburg on 28 April 1972, married, three children.

1992 - Higher education entrance qualification (Abitur)

1992 – 1995 - Federal Foreign Office, training for the higher intermediate service

1995 – 2000 - Legal studies at the University of Bonn

2000 - First state examination in law

2000 – 2001 - Studied international relations, Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Boston, USA

2001 – 2002 - Practical legal training, Frankfurt an der Oder Regional Court

2002 – 2003 - Federal Foreign Office, training for the higher service

2003 – 2005 - Federal Foreign Office, Desk Officer in the Division for Pan-European Political Structures

2005 – 2007 - European Commission, Brussels, Group of Policy Advisors, expert

2007 – 2009 - Permanent Representation of the Federal Republic of Germany to the European Union, Brussels, Desk Officer in the Political Section

2009 – 2011 - Federal Foreign Office, Desk Officer in the Parliament and Cabinet Division

2011 – 2014 - Federal Foreign Office, Private Secretary to State Secretary Haber

2014 - Federal Foreign Office, Private Secretary to State Secretary Ederer

2014 – 2015 - Federal Foreign Office, Head of the Parliament and Cabinet Division

2015 – 2016 - Federal Foreign Office, Deputy Head of the Task Force for the OSCE Chairmanship in 2016

2016 – 2017 - Federal Foreign Office, Head of the State Secretaries’ Office

2017 – 2018 - Federal Foreign Office, Head of the Minister’s Office

2018 – 2019 - German Embassy, Washington, exchange diplomat

2019 – 2022 - German Embassy, Washington, Deputy Head of Mission

2022 - Federal Foreign Office, Head of the Directorate-General for Crisis Prevention, Stabilisation, Peacebuilding and Humanitarian Assistance

2022 – 2025 - Federal Foreign Office, Head of the Central Directorate General

Since 2025 - Federal Foreign Office, preparation for new postings