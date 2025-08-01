New Permanent Representative of Uruguay Presents Credentials

The new Permanent Representative of Uruguay to the United Nations, Laura Dupuy Lasserre, presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Nationality: Uruguayan | Date of Birth: 18 September 1967

Languages: Spanish (native), English (fluent), French (advanced), Portuguese (basic)

Academic Background:

• B.A. in International Relations, University of the Republic (Uruguay)

• Legal studies (3 years), University of the Republic

Ambassador Laura Dupuy Lasserre is a career diplomat with more than three decades of experience in multilateral, regional, and bilateral diplomacy. She currently serves as the Permanent Representative of Uruguay to the United Nations in New York, following her designation by the Executive Branch and confirmation by the Senate in June 2025.

She previously served as Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands (2018–2021) and Permanent Representative to the OPCW, where she held leadership positions including Vice-President of the 24th Conference of the States Parties and Co-Facilitator on Governance (2019–2021). She also co-chaired in 2021 the Study Group on Governance of the International Criminal Court (ICC).

From 2009 to 2014, she was Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other specialized organizations in Geneva, where she became the first woman to preside over the UN Human Rights Council (2011–2012). She chaired the UN Human Rights Council Social Forum in 2010.

Ambassador Dupuy has held several senior roles within Uruguay’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including Director General for Technical and Administrative Affairs, Director for Europe, Director for the Americas, Director of Environment, and Director of Human Rights and Humanitarian Law. She has represented Uruguay at the Organization of American States (OAS), MERCOSUR, and ALADI, and led or contributed to negotiations on critical issues such as human rights, labour and environmental instruments since 1992.

She has been deeply engaged in gender equality and LGBTI+ rights advocacy, co-chairing the Global LGBTI Human Rights Conference in Montevideo (2016), where the Equal Rights Coalition was established, and serving as speaker and panellist at key regional and international forums. She has published and lectured widely on global governance, the Human Rights Council, and international law.

In June 2025, she co-chaired the UNEP Intergovernmental Meeting in Uruguay that established the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Panel on Chemicals, Waste and Pollution.

She also served as President of the Association of Foreign Service Staff of Uruguay (AFUSEU) in 2024 and as a member of the MFA’s Commission on the Prevention of Workplace Violence.

Ambassador Dupuy is recognized internationally for her commitment to human rights, gender equality, sustainable development, multilateral cooperation and effective global governance.