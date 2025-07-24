Meetings Coverage and Press Releases

New Permanent Representative of Iraq Presents Credentials

The new Permanent Representative of Iraq to the United Nations, Lukman Al-Faily, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

I. General Information:

Name:  Lukman Al-Faily

Date of birth: 06.02.1966

Place of birth: Baghdad, Iraq

Nationality: Iraqi

Social Status:    Married to Mrs Lameis AL-AMEERI
with five children

Email: LFaily@iraqmission-un.com

Link: Twitter:  @FailyLukman

II. Academic Certificates:

-     Master Business Administration, MBA, Technology Management (2006)

-     Postgraduate Diploma Computing for Commerce and Industry (2007)

-     Bachelor Computing Science and Mathematics (1988)

-     Member of the Institute of Project Management (PMP)

III. Administrative Posts:

08/2021 - 07/2025 Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to the Federal Republic of Germany

09/2020 - 08/2021 Chief of Staff, Bureau Minister of Foreign Affairs, MFA, Baghdad, Iraq

09/2019 - 08/2021 Head of America Department, MFA, Baghdad, Iraq

09/2019 - 11/2020 Head of the Legal Department, MFA, Baghdad, Iraq 

11/2018 - 09/2019 Official Spokesman of the President of the Republic of Iraq

07/2016 - 10/2018 Communication, Business and Strategic Planning, Consultant in UK and Iraq

06/2013 - 06/2016 Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to the USA, Washington DC

06/2010 - 05/2013 Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to Japan, Tokyo

06/2006 - 06/2009 Program Manager for Information Technology EDS Ltd. (recently HP) UK

IV. Language Skills:

Kurdish –  Mother Tongue

Arabic – Fluent

English – Fluent

V.  Publications:

2016  L. Faily  Paper:  Social Harmony: An Iraqi Perspective 

2019  L. Faily Book:   Building Iraq: - Reality, External Relation and the Dream of Democracy

2021  L. Faily Book:   Between Two Generations, a novel

2022  L. Faily  Book:   Weimar Republic and its lessons for Iraq 2023  L. Faily Paper:  Strategic insight, A necessary skill for future transformation

2024  L. Faily Book:   The Iraqi Character: Between Cafés, Palaces, and Minarets

2025  L. Faily  Paper:  Developing Iraqi Think Tanks

Ambassador Faily has also published in Arabic and English many papers, articles in many Western and Iraqi media outlets and newspapers.

Iraq
