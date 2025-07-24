New Permanent Representative of Iraq Presents Credentials
The new Permanent Representative of Iraq to the United Nations, Lukman Al-Faily, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.
(As provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)
I. General Information:
Name: Lukman Al-Faily
Date of birth: 06.02.1966
Place of birth: Baghdad, Iraq
Nationality: Iraqi
Social Status: Married to Mrs Lameis AL-AMEERI
with five children
Email: LFaily@iraqmission-un.com
Link: Twitter: @FailyLukman
II. Academic Certificates:
- Master Business Administration, MBA, Technology Management (2006)
- Postgraduate Diploma Computing for Commerce and Industry (2007)
- Bachelor Computing Science and Mathematics (1988)
- Member of the Institute of Project Management (PMP)
III. Administrative Posts:
08/2021 - 07/2025 Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to the Federal Republic of Germany
09/2020 - 08/2021 Chief of Staff, Bureau Minister of Foreign Affairs, MFA, Baghdad, Iraq
09/2019 - 08/2021 Head of America Department, MFA, Baghdad, Iraq
09/2019 - 11/2020 Head of the Legal Department, MFA, Baghdad, Iraq
11/2018 - 09/2019 Official Spokesman of the President of the Republic of Iraq
07/2016 - 10/2018 Communication, Business and Strategic Planning, Consultant in UK and Iraq
06/2013 - 06/2016 Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to the USA, Washington DC
06/2010 - 05/2013 Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to Japan, Tokyo
06/2006 - 06/2009 Program Manager for Information Technology EDS Ltd. (recently HP) UK
IV. Language Skills:
Kurdish – Mother Tongue
Arabic – Fluent
English – Fluent
V. Publications:
2016 L. Faily Paper: Social Harmony: An Iraqi Perspective
2019 L. Faily Book: Building Iraq: - Reality, External Relation and the Dream of Democracy
2021 L. Faily Book: Between Two Generations, a novel
2022 L. Faily Book: Weimar Republic and its lessons for Iraq 2023 L. Faily Paper: Strategic insight, A necessary skill for future transformation
2024 L. Faily Book: The Iraqi Character: Between Cafés, Palaces, and Minarets
2025 L. Faily Paper: Developing Iraqi Think Tanks
Ambassador Faily has also published in Arabic and English many papers, articles in many Western and Iraqi media outlets and newspapers.