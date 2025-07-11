New Permanent Representative of Peru Presents Credentials

The new Permanent Representative of Peru to the United Nations, Gustavo Lino Adrianzén Olaya, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

Gustavo Lino Adrianzén Olaya is a distinguished Peruvian lawyer and the current Permanent Representative of Peru to the United Nations (UN) since 1 July 2025.

Throughout his career, he has held several high-level positions within the Peruvian Government, including President of the Council of Ministers (March 2024 – May 2025) and Minister of Justice and Human Rights (April – October 2015). He previously served as Vice-Minister of Justice, as well as Public Prosecutor in the Ministry of Defense, and Specialized Public Prosecutor of the National Police of Peru.

From February 2023 to March 2024, he served as Peru’s Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States (OAS).

He holds a law degree from the University of Lima and a master’s degree in public administration and management from Spain’s National Institute of Public Administration. He also earned an officially recognized law degree from the University of Alcalá de Henares in Spain. His academic background is further enriched by postgraduate studies in human rights at specialized institutions in Geneva, Strasbourg, San José de Costa Rica and Florence.

In October 2015, he was awarded the Order of Merit for Distinguished Services in the rank of Grand Cross in recognition of his public service.