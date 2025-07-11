New Permanent Representative of Lao People’s Democratic Republic Presents Credentials
The new Permanent Representative of Lao People’s Democratic Republic to the United Nations, Thongphane Savanphet, presented his credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.
Date of Birth: 28 June 1964
Place of Birth: Bolikhamxay Province, Lao PDR
Marital Status: Married to Mrs. Dalavanh SAVANPHET and has three daughters
Education and Training:
1997-1998 - M.A. in Diplomatic Studies, University of Leicester, Leicester, UK
1983-1988 - M.A. in Public International Law, Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University), Moscow, Russia (Former Soviet Union)
1990 - English Training Course, University of Canberra, Canberra, Australia
1982-1983 - Russian Language, Institute of Foreign Languages, Kiev, Ukraine (Former Soviet Union)
1970-1982 - Primary and High Schools completed in Bolikhamxay Province, Lao PDR
Employment:
Sept 2016-Present - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs
2013- 2016 - Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Lao PDR to the United Nations Office, WTO and other International Organizations in Geneva;
- Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Lao PDR to Switzerland; and Non-resident Ambassador of the Lao PDR to the Hellenic Republic (Greece), the Republic of Italy, the Principality of Liechtenstein, the Republic of Malta and the Republic of Turkey
2011-2013 - Director-General, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Vientiane, Lao PDR
2010-2011 - Deputy Director-General, Department of Economic Affairs, MFA
2002-2010 - Assistant Director/Head, ASEAN Political Cooperation Division (2009 -2010) and ASEAN Plus Three (China, Japan and Republic of Korea) Division (2007-2009); Senior Officer and Coordinator, ASEAN Plus Three Unit (2003-2006); and Senior Officer, Social Development Unit (2002-2003), ASEAN Secretariat, Jakarta, Indonesia
1996-2002 - Director (2001-2002), Deputy Director (1999-2001) and Official (1996-1999), ASEAN Political and Security Cooperation Division, Department of ASEAN Affairs, MFA
1993-1996 - Third Secretary, Embassy of the Lao PDR, Canberra, Australia
1989-1993 - Official, Department of International Organizations, MFA
Others:
- Governor for the Lao PDR to the Asia-Europe Foundation (ASEF) (Singapore) (2011-2013)
- Council Director for the Lao PDR to the ASEAN-Japan Centre (Tokyo, Japan) ) (2011-2013)
- Council Member for the Lao PDR to the Mekong Institute (Khon Kaen, Thailand) ) (2011-2013)
Foreign Languages: English, Russian