New Permanent Representative of Grenada Presents Credentials

The new Permanent Representative of Grenada to the United Nations, Ingrid Jackson, presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

(As provided by the Protocol and Liaison Service)

PROFILE

Diverse and multifaceted individual, possessing a unique blend of expertise in both the private sector and public service, and leveraging my experience to effectively navigate complex socio- economic, cultural, and political landscapes

EXPERIENCE

Kingdom Homes

CEO

2019 – PRESENT

• Developed and implemented effective business strategies to drive revenue growth, optimize operational efficiency, and enhance customer satisfaction. • Conducted market research and analysis to identify new business opportunities and drive marketing initiatives.

RESNET

Director, Finance

2016 -2019

• Developed and implemented financial strategies to drive profitability, cost control, and efficient resource allocation. • Implemented internal controls and compliance measures to ensure accurate financial reporting and adherence to regulatory requirements.

EJIS LLC

Managing Director

2013 -2016

• Collaborated with cross-functional teams to develop and execute strategic initiatives, aligning financial objectives with organizational goals. • Built and maintained strong relationships with clients, vendors, and partners to foster business development and strategic alliances.

Government of Grenada

Ambassador for Diaspora Affairs

2012 -2013

• Engaged with the diaspora community to promote cultural ties, economic connections, and political cooperation. • Organized events and initiatives to strengthen national identity among expatriates and encourage their participation in the host country's civic and economic activities during Homecoming 2012.

Attache to the OAS

2008 -2011

• Represented the interests of Grenada in foreign affairs and facilitated diplomatic relations with hemispheric nations • Engaged in diplomatic negotiations, including mediating conflicts and facilitating agreements. • Fostered cross-cultural understanding and public diplomacy initiatives

SKILLS

• Strategic Planning

• Critical Thinking

• Solutions Provision

• Project management

• Integrated technologies

EDUCATION

2010 -2013 Walden University

PhD Public Policy & Administration, ABD

Concentration: Public Administration & Leadership (GPA:4.0)

2007 - 2009 Andrews University

MBA

2003 - 2006 Andrews University

BSc Business Education Graduated Summa Cum Laude

PROFESSIONAL TRAINING & MEMBERSHIP

Covenant University 2024

African Leadership Development Center

Professional Leadership Diploma

The National Association of Women in Construction

National Association of Realtors

SERVICE

2024 – Present Interim Chair, Dorcas Foundation

2023 – Present Minister, Winners Chapel Intl. GND