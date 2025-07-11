Meetings Coverage and Press Releases

Biographical Note
BIO/5593

New Permanent Representative of Grenada Presents Credentials

The new Permanent Representative of Grenada to the United Nations, Ingrid Jackson, presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General António Guterres today.

PROFILE

Diverse and multifaceted individual, possessing a unique blend of expertise in both the private sector and public service, and leveraging my experience to effectively navigate complex socio- economic, cultural, and political landscapes

EXPERIENCE

Kingdom Homes
CEO
2019 – PRESENT
•     Developed and implemented effective business strategies to drive revenue growth, optimize operational efficiency, and enhance customer satisfaction. • Conducted market research and analysis to identify new business opportunities and drive marketing initiatives.

RESNET
Director, Finance
2016 -2019
•     Developed and implemented financial strategies to drive profitability, cost control, and efficient resource allocation. • Implemented internal controls and compliance measures to ensure accurate financial reporting and adherence to regulatory requirements.

EJIS LLC
Managing Director
2013 -2016
•     Collaborated with cross-functional teams to develop and execute strategic initiatives, aligning financial objectives with organizational goals. • Built and maintained strong relationships with clients, vendors, and partners to foster business development and strategic alliances.

Government of Grenada
Ambassador for Diaspora Affairs
2012 -2013
•     Engaged with the diaspora community to promote cultural ties, economic connections, and political cooperation. • Organized events and initiatives to strengthen national identity among expatriates and encourage their participation in the host country's civic and economic activities during Homecoming 2012.

Attache to the OAS
2008 -2011
•     Represented the interests of Grenada in foreign affairs and facilitated diplomatic relations with hemispheric nations • Engaged in diplomatic negotiations, including mediating conflicts and facilitating agreements. • Fostered cross-cultural understanding and public diplomacy initiatives

SKILLS

•     Strategic Planning
•     Critical Thinking
•     Solutions Provision
•     Project management
•     Integrated technologies

EDUCATION

2010 -2013  Walden University
PhD Public Policy & Administration, ABD
Concentration: Public Administration & Leadership (GPA:4.0)

2007 - 2009 Andrews University
MBA

2003 - 2006 Andrews University
BSc Business Education Graduated Summa Cum Laude

PROFESSIONAL TRAINING & MEMBERSHIP

Covenant University 2024
African Leadership Development Center
Professional Leadership Diploma

The National Association of Women in Construction

National Association of Realtors

SERVICE

2024 – Present Interim Chair, Dorcas Foundation

2023 – Present Minister, Winners Chapel Intl. GND

