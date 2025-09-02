Press Conference by Security Council President on Programme of Work for September

The Security Council will hold a signature event on 24 September — an open debate on artificial intelligence (AI) and international peace and security — its President for the month told reporters at a United Nations Headquarters press conference today.

Sangjin Kim (Republic of Korea), whose country holds the 15-nation organ’s rotating presidency for this month, said that a high-level discussion on this topic will be timely. The international community must come together to consider how best to maximize the benefits of this technology while minimizing its risks.

Recalling that an open debate on cybersecurity was the signature event during the Republic of Korea’s presidency last year, he said it is vital to consider how emerging technology can directly and indirectly impact international peace and security. The President of his country, Lee Jae Myung, will chair the open debate on AI, he said, pointing out that this is a first.

Also on the agenda for September is an open debate on the future of UN peace operations, which will address key issues, opportunities and challenges in the context of the review on the future of those operations. Noting that his country is a significant contributor to peacekeeping, he said the debate will give the Secretary-General an opportunity to provide an update on the review while Member States have a chance to present their perspectives. In addition to senior peacekeeping officials, the briefers will also include a female civil society briefer, in keeping with the Republic of Korea’s commitment to the women, peace and security agenda.

While the schedule may appear relatively light, he pointed out, September is “the busiest and most important period” in the UN calendar. Other mandated meetings and consultations include briefings on Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria, Israeli settlements and the Democratic Republic of Congo, among others. He also highlighted an adoption meeting concerning the Multinational Security Support mission in Haiti, and another regarding the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1591 (2005) concerning Sudan. Additional meetings on Ukraine, Sudan and Gaza may be convened, if necessary, he said, also noting consultations on the Iran file and whether the snapback mechanism was triggered.

Mr. Kim began his press conference by drawing attention to the spirit that has guided his country in its work as an elected member of the Council. The Republic of Korea is the “only divided country in the world”, he said, adding: “We understand, perhaps more than anyone else, the true value of peace.” His country rose from the ashes of war and wrote a story of remarkable growth and nurtured a thriving democracy with the support of the international community. “Our history truly embodies the three pillars of the United Nations,” he said.

He then took several questions concerning the possible snapback of sanctions on Iran, noting that, at the moment, the Council is waiting to hear from the Russian Federation and China, who are drafting a resolution concerning this matter. No specific date has been fixed for a meeting, he said, adding that “undeniably there are different interpretations” on whether the snapback has been triggered.

Regarding the Council President’s role as stipulated by Council resolution 2231 (2015), he said that given that delegations are gearing for “a possible breakthrough” in diplomatic negotiations, it is somewhat premature to consider steps to be taken by the presidency. But, his delegation is aware of its role and has been seeking legal advice on when and how to discharge its role. When pressed on his national position on this, he said “we do have our own positions”, but it is a tricky and sensitive moment, and not the right time to discuss it.

Several questions were raised today about Gaza and Palestine. Mr. Kim said that, while it is unfortunate that the Council could not do better on this matter, there is a sense of urgency, and the 10 elected Council members have agreed to put forward a resolution concerning the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Their coordinator is now talking to the permanent member delegations.

On whether the Republic of Korea will recognize Palestine as a State, he voiced support for the two-State solution as the only viable path, and acknowledged that many countries have recently declared their recognition of Palestinian statehood. However, the Republic of Korea’s position remains unchanged, he said, adding that recognition of Palestine as a State should come at a time when it is conducive to the resolution of the conflict.

On the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, he said that, while there are no meetings on that agenda item, that will change if that country makes any provocations. He also expressed concern about that country’s assistance to the Russian Federation’s war on Ukraine.

Asked about the arrival of the President of Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Kim Jong Un, in China for a military parade, he said in his national capacity: “We are watching and monitoring very closely what is happening on this trip.” Any possible summit with neighbouring counties needs to be done in a way conducive to bringing about peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, he said, adding: “I hope our neighbouring countries will play a constructive role in that regard.”

On Syria, he noted that his country has been a member of the Council since last year and can compare how drastically the situation has changed after the fall of the Assad regime. He highlighted “the sense of hope” and “sense of worry” among Council members, adding that the organ will encourage the interim Government to work with good judgement. On whether a federal system of Government might help protect the rights of minorities in that country, he said that he was not up to date on that issue.

Also providing additional details regarding the signature event on AI, he noted how this debate is part of a continuum of his country’s efforts in Seoul and in the Council to draw attention to the security impact of emerging technology. No outcome document is planned for this debate, he said, adding that the point is to facilitate an open exchange of views.

Responding to specific questions, he said the meeting will not focus on either the United States blocking the export of chips from Republic of Korea to China or on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s use of AI. As to whether — given the Council’s paralysis on important issues such as Ukraine and Gaza — he would consider conducting a meeting using AI in order to find a solution, he said: “Not at all.” Despite the remarkable pace at which that technology is developing, “human beings are the ones who rule the world”, he said.

Responding to separate questions about the legacy of the United Nations, and about its failure to prevent genocide, he said that the majority of countries recognize the importance of multilateralism and that reform efforts are underway.

For the full programme of work, please see: https://main.un.org/securitycouncil/en/content/programme-work.