Press Conference by Security Council President on Programme of Work for July

The Security Council will convene its signature event on 22 July — a high-level open debate on promoting international peace and security through multilateralism and the peaceful settlement of disputes — the Council’s President for the month said at a United Nations Headquarters press conference today.

Asim Iftikhar Ahmad (Pakistan), who holds the 15-member organ’s rotating presidency for this month, said the open debate — held under the overarching theme of maintaining international peace and security — will be chaired by his country’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Ishaq Dar. The Secretary-General is expected to brief the Council. “The debate stems from the fact that today’s crises often emerge from unresolved disputes, erosion of international obligations and underutilization of peaceful means enshrined in the Charter,” he said. The discussion will examine the effectiveness of existing dispute settlement mechanisms, identify barriers to implementing Council resolutions and explore ways to strengthen preventive diplomacy, mediation and technical support. It will also reaffirm the commitments made in the Pact for the Future towards preventive diplomacy and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

The Council will further hold a signature event on “Cooperation between the UN and regional and subregional organizations”, chaired also by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs. It will spotlight UN’s engagement with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which represents 57 member States across four continents and has played an increasingly important role in conflict prevention and mediation, humanitarian response and post-conflict recovery. This meeting will explore ways to institutionalize and deepen this cooperation, particularly in relation to peace processes in various contexts.

On 23 July, the Council will hold its quarterly open debate on the Middle East, including the Palestinian question, which will be elevated to the ministerial level. The meeting will reaffirm the Council’s responsibility to protect civilians, uphold international humanitarian law and push for an immediate ceasefire, along with just and lasting solutions based on UN resolutions concerning the Palestinian question.

Throughout July, the Council will consider several country-specific and thematic issues, primarily through mandated briefings and situational updates. These will include discussions on Colombia, Haiti, Cyprus, Sudan, Syria, Yemen and the International Criminal Court, as well as consultations on Lebanon within the framework of resolution 1701 (2006). The President of the Security Council reaffirmed his readiness to convene additional meetings should developments on the ground — particularly in Africa, the Middle East or Asia — warrant timely engagement. On 29 July, the Council will also hold a briefing on UN Peace Operations, in the context of the Secretary-General’s ongoing review.

“We are committed to an open and consultative Presidency,” he stated, outlining the Council’s working methods, which are grounded in transparency, inclusivity and close coordination among all 15 members. He noted that the Council remains alert and responsive to global developments, with a particular focus on conflict zones such as in the Middle East, Africa, Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

He also responded to several questions posed by media correspondents, many of which concerned the situation in Gaza. In his national capacity, he said the objective of the draft resolution — jointly proposed by China, the Russian Federation and his own country — is to achieve a ceasefire to the conflict.

In response to a question about the future role of Hamas in Gaza, he emphasized that this is an intra-Palestinian matter that “should be left to the Palestinians [themselves]”.

Addressing a query about the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for Children and Armed Conflict’s recent report on children in Gaza, which the reporter described as “unfair”, he stressed that mandates such as children and armed conflict must be upheld universally and without selectivity. “[By] failing to do that, […] we are undermining these important mandates,” he warned.

On the conflict between Israel and Iran, he spoke in his national capacity to reaffirm Pakistan’s principled position, grounded in international law and the Charter of the United Nations. He noted that some discussions have deviated from Iran’s legitimate rights, highlighting that Tehran remains a party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. “The best way to address the Iranian nuclear issue in all its complexity is through dialogue and diplomacy,” he said. However, he added, this path was seriously disrupted by the recent attacks, while expressing hope that “a window of opportunity” still exists to resume dialogue and reach a conclusive resolution in accordance with international law.

Regarding the UN’s cooperation with regional and subregional organizations, he pointed to OIC’s growing role in areas such as counter-terrorism, counter-extremism and humanitarian affairs. He emphasized the importance of deepening engagement between OIC and the Security Council.

When asked about how the issue of Kashmir could be addressed in the Council, he responded in his national capacity that the dispute remains unresolved and continues to be a source of tension between India and Pakistan, hindering broader regional relations. He emphasized that it is the Council’s responsibility — especially that of its permanent members — to take meaningful steps towards implementing their own resolutions.

For the full programme of work, please see: https://main.un.org/securitycouncil/en/content/programme-work.