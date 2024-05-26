Deeply Saddened by Reported Loss of Hundreds of Lives in Papua New Guinea during Massive Landslide, Secretary-General Says UN Supporting Government Response

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the reported loss of hundreds of lives in a massive landslide in Papua New Guinea.

He extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and expresses his solidarity with the people and Government of Papua New Guinea.

The United Nations and its partners are supporting the Government’s response efforts. The Secretary-General underscores that the United Nations stands ready to offer additional assistance at this challenging time.