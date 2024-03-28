9592nd Meeting (PM)
SC/15649
Security Council Again Fails to Adopt Provisional Agenda for Meeting Marking Twenty-Fifth Anniversary of North Atlantic Treaty Organization Bombing in Former Yugoslavia
(Note: The final summary of this meeting will be available at a later time.)
The Security Council met this afternoon to discuss the maintenance of international peace and security. The meeting began with a procedural vote on the provisional agenda. The provisional agenda failed to be adopted by a vote of none against to 6 in favour, with 9 abstentions.
