9592nd Meeting (PM)
Security Council Again Fails to Adopt Provisional Agenda for Meeting Marking Twenty-Fifth Anniversary of North Atlantic Treaty Organization Bombing in Former Yugoslavia

(Note: The final summary of this meeting will be available at a later time.)

The Security Council met this afternoon to discuss the maintenance of international peace and security.  The meeting began with a procedural vote on the provisional agenda. The provisional agenda failed to be adopted by a vote of none against to 6 in favour, with 9 abstentions.

