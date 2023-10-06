Amid Record Temperatures, Floods, Fires, More Investment in Disaster Resilience, Adaptation Key to Safe Future, Secretary-General Says in Observance Message

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message for the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, observed 13 October:

2023 has shattered temperature records, and seen record drought, fire and floods around the world. Poverty and inequality are exacerbating these disasters.

Those with least are often at greatest risk from extreme weather. They may live in places that are more susceptible to flooding and drought; and they have fewer resources to deal with damage and to recover from it. They suffer disproportionately as a result, and may be pushed further into poverty.

Fighting inequality for a resilient future, is the theme of this year’s International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction. Countries must work to break the cycle of poverty and disaster by honouring the Paris Agreement, striving to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and implementing the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.

We must also tackle inequality at the global level, by operationalizing the Loss and Damage Fund at COP28 [twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change] this year and ensuring that every person on Earth is covered by an early warning system by 2027.

This International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction let us reaffirm our commitment to investing in resilience and adaptation, and building a safe and just future for everyone, everywhere.