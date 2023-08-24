Condemning Military Satellite Launch, Secretary-General Again Calls on Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to Resume Talks for Denuclearized Korean Peninsula

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attempted launch of yet another military satellite by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Any launch by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea using ballistic-missile technology is contrary to the relevant Security Council resolutions.

The Secretary-General reiterates his call on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea to cease such acts and to swiftly resume dialogue without preconditions to achieve the goal of sustainable peace and the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.