Secretary-General Condemns Deadly Air Strikes in Sudan

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the air strike in Omdurman, Sudan, which reportedly killed at least 22 people today. He offers his condolences to the families of the victims and hopes for a speedy recovery to the dozens of people who were injured.

He is appalled by reports of large-scale violence and casualties across Darfur. He is also concerned about reports of renewed fighting in North Kordofan, South Kordofan and Blue Nile States. There is an utter disregard for humanitarian and human rights law that is dangerous and disturbing.

The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned that the ongoing war between the armed forces has pushed Sudan to the brink of a full-scale civil war, potentially destabilizing the entire region.

He reiterates his call for the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to cease fighting and commit to a durable cessation of hostilities. He also urges these parties to abide by their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law to protect civilians and to enable humanitarian action.

The United Nations continues to push for the cohesion of international efforts under the auspices of the African Union coordination architecture and welcomes the strong engagement of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).