Secretary-General Congratulates Colombia’s Government, National Liberation Army on Signing of Bilateral National Ceasefire, Peace Process Mechanism

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General congratulates the Government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN) for the agreements they announced in Cuba today on a six-month bilateral national ceasefire and on a mechanism to define the participation of Colombian society in the peace process.

These are important steps forward that send hope to the Colombian people, especially the communities who are most affected by conflict. The participation of the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and the First Commander of the ELN, Antonio Garcia, at the signing ceremony in Havana confirms the political will of the parties.

The Secretary-General trusts the parties will now work together and in good faith with the determination to comply with their obligations under the ceasefire, and he notes positively their intention to broaden its scope in the future. He takes note of the requested role for the United Nations Verification Mission in its monitoring and verification and stands ready to continue to accompany the dialogue process through his Special Representative.

The Secretary-General reiterates his appreciation to the Government and people of Cuba for hosting this latest cycle of talks, which demonstrates their consistent commitment to peace in Colombia.