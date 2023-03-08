Marking International Day of Nowruz, Secretary-General Urges World to Work Together Building Peaceful, Sustainable, Inclusive World for All

Following is the text of UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ video message for the International Day of Nowruz, observed 21 March:

Nowruz marks new beginnings. A “new day”. A new year. The arrival of spring and rebirth of nature.

For more than 300 million people around the world, it is a time for family and friends to come together, reflect on the past and look forward to a brighter future.

Nowruz is also a celebration of humanity’s rich cultural heritage and diversity. And a chance — for all of us — to be guided by its values of peace, dialogue and solidarity: to reaffirm our commitment to human rights and dignity; to promote mutual respect and reconciliation; to protect the planet and live in harmony with nature.

As we celebrate Nowruz, let us choose hope and compassion, embrace the opportunities that lie ahead, and work together to building a more peaceful, more sustainable and more inclusive world for all.

May this Nowruz bring you joy, good health and prosperity.