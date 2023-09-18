Non-renewal of Measures Imposed by Security Council Resolution 2374 (2017) concerning Mali

The measures first set out by the Security Council in paragraphs 1 to 7 of its resolution 2374 (2017) were last renewed by the Council in its resolution 2649 (2022) for a period that ended on 31 August.

As a consequence, the Secretariat has removed from the United Nations website the list of the eight individuals on the 2374 Sanctions List, as follows: Ahmoudou Ag Asriw (MLi.001), Mahamadou Ag Rhissa (MLi.002), Mohamed Ousmane Ag Mohamedoune (MLi.003), Ahmed Ag Albachar (MLi.004), Houka Houka Ag Alhousseini (MLi.005), Mahri Sidi Amar Ben Daha (MLi.006), Mohamed Ben Ahmed Mahri (MLi.007) and Mohamed Ould Mataly (MLi.008).

Corresponding changes have also been made to the United Nations Security Council Consolidated List. The updated version of the Consolidated List is accessible at the following URL: www.un.org/securitycouncil/content/un-sc-consolidated-list.