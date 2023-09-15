Security Council Sanctions Committee concerning Democratic Republic of Congo Meets with Group of Experts

On 8 September 2023, members of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo were briefed by the Coordinator of the Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of the Congo in connection with the Group’s workplan for its mandate in pursuance of Security Council resolution 2688 (2023).

Members of the Committee welcomed the Group’s appointment on 27 July 2023 (S/2023/567) and the Coordinator’s briefing on the workplan, and looked forward to receiving the Group’s midterm and final reports, as well as its monthly updates in pursuance of resolution 2688 (2023).