Security Council 2140 Committee Considers Midterm Update of Panel of Experts

On 20 July 2023, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2140 (2014) held informal consultations to consider the midterm update of the Panel of Experts, submitted in accordance with paragraph 3 of resolution 2675 (2023). The Committee heard a presentation via VTC by the Panel of Experts. The presentation was followed by an interactive discussion between Committee members and the Panel. Subsequently, the Committee discussed the recommendations contained in the midterm update.