United Nations
SC/15282
Security Council 2140 Committee Discusses Work Programme of Panel of Experts
On 28 April, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2140 (2014) held informal consultations to meet with the Panel of Experts on Yemen, whose mandate was extended to 15 December pursuant to resolution 2675 (2023).
During the informal consultations, the Panel of Experts presented its travel and work programme under the extended mandate.
The presentation was followed by an interactive discussion between Committee members and the Panel.