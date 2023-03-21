Security Council Committee on Libya Discusses Interim Report of Panel of Experts

On 3 March 2023, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1970 (2011) concerning Libya held informal consultations to consider the interim report of its Panel of Experts, pursuant to paragraph 13 of resolution 2644 (2022).

The Committee heard a presentation by the Coordinator of the Panel. The presentation was followed by an interactive discussion between Committee members and the Panel of Experts.

The Panel presented its recommendations contained in the interim report. The Committee discussed the recommendations and is currently considering follow-up action.