Security Council 2140 Committee Considers Final Report of Panel of Experts

On 20 February 2023, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2140 (2014) held informal consultations to consider the final report of the Panel of Experts, submitted in accordance with paragraph 16 of resolution 2624 (2022) (S/2023/130).

The Committee heard a presentation by the Panel of Experts. The presentation was followed by an interactive discussion between Committee members and the Panel.

The Panel presented its recommendations contained in the final report, including those addressed to the Security Council. The Committee further discussed recommendations addressed to it and is currently considering follow-up action.