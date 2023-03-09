Security Council 1518 Sanctions Committee Removes Two Entries from Its Sanctions List

On 9 March 2023, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1518 (2003) removed the following entries from its Sanctions List of individuals and entities:

A. Individuals

IQi.030 Name: 1: AYAD 2: FUTAYYIH 3: KHALIFA 4: AL-RAWI

Name (original script): عياد فتيح خليفة الراوي

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 1942 POB: Rawah, Iraq Good quality a.k.a.: na Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Iraq Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 27 Jun. 2003 Other information:

IQi.043 Name: 1: HUMAM 2: ABD-AL-KHALIQ 3: ABD-AL-GHAFUR 4: na

Name (original script): همام عبد الخالق عبد الغفور

Title: na Designation: na DOB: 1945 POB: Ar-Ramadi, Iraq Good quality a.k.a.: a) Humam 'Abd al-Khaliq 'Abd al-Rahman b) Humam 'Abd-al-Khaliq Rashid Low quality a.k.a.: na Nationality: Iraq Passport no: 0018061/104, issued on 12 Sep. 1993 National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 27 Jun. 2003 Other information:

