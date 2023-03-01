Security Council Sanctions Committee Concerning Democratic Republic of Congo Convenes Briefing to Member States in Connection with Group of Experts’ Midterm Report

On 16 February 2023, the Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of the Congo briefed members of the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004), as well as regional and interested Member States on the Group’s midterm report.

In the meeting, the Coordinator of the Group of Experts provided an overview of the findings and recommendations contained in the Group’s report, as well as an update since the report’s issuance on 16 December 2022.

Following the Coordinator’s briefing, regional States took the floor followed by Committee members and interested Member States. The activities of the sanctioned armed group M23 were discussed as a point of particular concern.

Member States welcomed the opportunity to discuss the findings of the midterm report with the Committee and expressed appreciation to the Coordinator for the briefing.