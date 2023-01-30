Security Council Press Statement on Terrorist Attack in Peshawar, Pakistan

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Ishikane Kimihiro (Japan):

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly suicide terrorist attack at a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, on 30 January 2023. The attack took place in the Police Lines area of Peshawar where Police Headquarters and counter-terrorism officials are based. The attack was claimed by the Tehrik-e-Taliban (TTP) and resulted in the deaths of at least 63 Pakistanis with over 150 injured.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Pakistan, and they wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice. They urged all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Pakistan, as well as all other relevant authorities in this regard.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed. They reaffirmed the need for all States to combat by all means, in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and other obligations under international law, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts.