Alexander Marschik (Austria) Chair of Third Committee

The Third Committee (Social, Humanitarian and Cultural) elected Alexander Marschik (Austria) Chair on 1 June. (See Press Release GA/12504.)

Prior to his appointment in 2020 as Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Mr. Marschik was Director-General for Bilateral Affairs and European Union-Common Foreign and Security Policy and Political Director in his country’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs since 2018. He previously served as Director-General for International Affairs and Political Director from 2015 to 2018, Ambassador to the European Union’s Political and Security Committee in Brussels from 2011 to 2015 and Director for Disarmament, Arms Control and Non-Proliferation in the Ministry for Foreign Affairs from 2007 to 2011.

At the Permanent Mission of Austria to the United Nations in New York, he was Deputy Permanent Representative from 2003 to 2006 and Legal and Political Counsellor from 1999 to 2003, during which time he was Vice-Chair of the Sixth Committee (Legal) during the fifty-sixth session of the General Assembly from 2001 to 2002. He also served as Head of the General Affairs Council Unit of the European Union Division of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs from 1997 to 1999 and First Secretary to the Permanent Mission of Austria to the United Nations in Geneva in 1997.

Mr. Marschik holds masters and doctoral degrees in law from the University of Vienna, where he also lectured on international law from 1990 to 1998.

* This supersedes Press Release BIO/5312 of 6 July 2020.