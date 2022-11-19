Secretary-General Welcomes Successful Conclusion of Conference on Nuclear-Weapons-Free Zone in Middle East

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the successful conclusion of the third session of the Conference on the Establishment of a Middle East Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and Other Weapons of Mass Destruction, which took place from 14 to 18 November at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

He congratulates the participating States of the Conference under the presidency of Lebanon on their constructive engagement towards the elaboration of a future treaty. He encourages them to continue their work during the intersessional period, and supports their continuing efforts to pursue, in an open and inclusive manner, the establishment of a Middle East Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and Other Weapons of Mass Destruction.