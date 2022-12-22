Unanimously Adopting Resolution 2671 (2022), Security Council Renews Mandate of United Nations Disengagement Observer Force for Six Months

The Security Council today decided to renew the mandate of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in the Golan for six months, until 30 June 2023, while requesting the Secretary-General to ensure that it has the capacity and resources needed to fulfil its mandate in a safe and secure manner.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2671 (2022) (to be issued as document S/RES/2671(2022)), the 15-member Council called upon the concerned parties to immediately implement its resolution 338 (1973) of 22 October 1973. It stressed the obligation of both parties to scrupulously and fully respect the terms of the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement, calling on them to exercise maximum restraint and prevent any breaches of the ceasefire and the area of separation, while underlining that UNDOF remains an impartial entity.

It also encouraged the Department of Peace Operations, UNDOF and the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization to continue relevant discussions on recommendations from the 2018 independent review to improve mission performance and implementation of UNDOF’s mandate.

The Council further called on the parties to provide all necessary support to allow for the full utilization of the Quneitra Crossing by UNDOF, in line with established procedures, and to lift COVID‑19-related restrictions as soon as sanitary conditions permit. It requested UNDOF — within existing capacities and resources — as well as Member States and relevant parties, to take all appropriate steps to protect the safety, security and health of UNDOF personnel, in line with resolution 2518 (2020), taking into account the impact of the COVID‑19 pandemic.

In addition, the Council underscored the importance of progress in the deployment of appropriate technology, including counter-improvised-explosive-device capabilities and a sense-and-warn system, as well as in addressing civilian staffing needs, to ensure the safety and security of UNDOF personnel and equipment.

The meeting began at 10:03 a.m. and ended at 10:06 a.m.