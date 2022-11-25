Security Council Press Statement on Attack against Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Central African Republic

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Harold Adlai Agyeman (Ghana):

The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the attack perpetrated on 24 November against the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) near Obo, following which one peacekeeper from Morocco was killed.

The members of the Security Council expressed their deepest condolences and sympathy to the family of the peacekeeper killed, as well as to Morocco. They also expressed their condolences to the United Nations.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that attacks against peacekeepers may constitute war crimes and reminded all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law. They called on the Government of the Central African Republic to swiftly investigate this attack with the support of MINUSCA, promote accountability for such acts by bringing perpetrators to justice and keep the relevant troop-contributing country informed of the progress consistent with Security Council resolutions 2518 (2020) and 2589 (2021). They stressed that involvement in planning, directing, sponsoring or conducting attacks against MINUSCA peacekeepers constitutes a basis for sanctions designations pursuant to United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their full support for MINUSCA and expressed their deep appreciation to MINUSCA’s troop- and police-contributing countries.

The members of the Security Council further stressed the importance of MINUSCA having the necessary capacities to fulfil its mandate and promote the safety and security of the United Nations peacekeepers, pursuant to Security Council resolution 2659 (2022).

The members of the Security Council reiterated their strong support for the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the Central African Republic, Valentine Rugwabiza, and for MINUSCA to assist the Central African Republic authorities and the people of the Central African Republic in their efforts to bring lasting peace and stability, as mandated by the Security Council in resolution 2659 (2022).