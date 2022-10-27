Speakers Renew Calls for Treaty to Prevent Arms Race in Space as First, Fourth Committees Convene Joint Meeting

Concerns Also Raised about Proliferation of Space Debris

With concerns growing about the weaponization of the heavens, speakers renewed calls today for a multilaterally negotiated and legally binding instrument to prevent an arms race in outer space, during a joint ad hoc meeting of the First Committee (Disarmament and International Security) and Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization).

Adedeji Ebo, Director and Deputy to the High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, delivering opening remarks, said that preserving outer space as a realm free of conflict and weaponization remains an urgent priority. He recalled that the Secretary-General intends to convene a multi-stakeholder dialogue in 2024 which will seek to elevate the topic to a higher political level and instil a sense of urgency in existing workstreams.

Niklas Hedman, Acting Director of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, based in Vienna, said that any action to meet space security and sustainability concerns must relate to the fundamental development needs of all nations and people. The international community has a common interest in maintaining outer space for peaceful purposes, he said, adding that building sustainability on Earth through sustainability in space is growing crucial.

Omran Sharaf, Chair of the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space, speaking at the start of a panel discussion, said the “Space2030” Agenda - adopted by the General Assembly on 25 October 2021 – demonstrates the commitment of the Member States to promote the implementation of United Nations treaties on outer space. That would help ensure the longer-term sustainability of outer space activities and the preservation of the space environment for peaceful purposes, he added.

The United Kingdom’s representative, speaking on behalf of 44 countries and groups, and underscoring the progress made in the past year, said that international law, including the Charter of the United Nations, applies to all outer space activities. But there is clearly a need for more work, she said, adding that voluntary collective norms of behaviour and space awareness will help reduce risks of unintended escalation.

The Russian Federation’s representative said that the United States and its allies are making space a new arena for confrontation as they deploy outer space infrastructure for military objectives. He drew attention to a draft treaty, prepared by his country and China, on the prevention of the placement of weapons in outer space and reaffirmed support for the United Nations bodies mandated by the international community to consider outer space issues.

The United States representative, underscoring the leading role played by commercial operators in developing best standards and practices, said that her country is committed to a rule-based approach. Going forward, it will work to enhance trust through confidence-building measures such as norms, rules and principles for space activities, she added.

India’s representative said that his country, a major spacefaring nation, favours a legally binding instrument to prevent an arms race in outer space that would be multilaterally negotiated by the Conference on Disarmament. He was also among several delegates who voiced concern over the risks posed by a proliferation of space debris.

The Netherland’s representative said that a step-by-step approach, based on responsible behaviour, but without ignoring the possibility of a future legally binding instrument, is the best way forward. He added that it is obvious that international humanitarian law applies in outer space.

Costa Rica’s representative, emphasizing that placing weapons in outer space is unacceptable, said that the current framework for outer space governance stems from a time when few States were active in space. Today, outer space is more democratic, she said, and governance must adapt to that new reality.

Also speaking today were representatives of Austria, Switzerland, Portugal, Argentina, United Arab Emirates, China, El Salvador, France, Republic of Korea, Iran, Brazil, Pakistan and Belarus.

Also participating in the panel discussion were Nayef Al-Rodhan, Geneva Centre for Security Policy; Guoyu Wang, Professor, Beijing Institute for Technology; and Jennifer Warren, Satellite Industry Association.

The representatives of the Russian Federation, Cuba and Syria raised a procedural matter.

The Fourth Committee will reconvene at 10 a.m. on Friday, 28 October, to resume its general debate on international cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space.

Opening Remarks

PETER MOHAN MAITHRI PIERIS ( Sri Lanka ), Chair of the First Committee and Co‑Chair of today’s joint meeting, noted that both his Committee and the Fourth Committee have been considering the question of how best to preserve outer space exclusively for peaceful purposes. While the First Committee has been addressing this subject under the item on prevention of an arms race in outer space, as well as the item on general and complete disarmament, the Fourth Committee considers it under the item on international cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space. This joint meeting provides an integrated forum for members of both Committees to consider the issue together, he said, adding that today’s joint panel discussion will be focused on possible challenges to space security and sustainability.

ADEDEJI EBO, Director and Deputy to the High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, said this is a time of multiplying conflicts among the major military powers, and the prospect of this spilling over into active conflict in new domains, including outer space, has never been higher. Outer space has traditionally been acknowledged as a global common, beyond the jurisdiction of any one State, and the potential for its secure and sustainable use would benefit all of humanity, today and in the future. The existing guidelines, developed initially by States, offer only general guidance in managing traffic in outer space, he added. Space assets have transformed the way we live, and outer space systems are vital for solving global problems, including climate action and implementing the Sustainable Development Goals. Some developments pose new risks to sustainability and could imperil access and use by succeeding generations. The guidelines and regimes thus require updating, to preserve outer space as a global common.

Preserving outer space as a realm free of conflict and weaponization remains an urgent priority, he continued, noting that the Secretary-General intends to convene a multi-stakeholder dialogue in 2024. It will not aim to replace the roles States play in shaping the future of space governance; rather, it will seek to elevate the topic to a higher political level and instil a sense of urgency in existing workstreams. He added that joint meetings, such as this one today, demonstrate the importance of bringing together all parts of the space community, to ensure coordination of efforts, to facilitate multi-stakeholder dialogue, and to engage with private and non-governmental stakeholders. This dialogue should provide guidance on the preparation for the summit in 2024, he said.

The representative of the Russian Federation , stressing that today’s meeting should be primarily focused on an intergovernmental exchange, said that “approaches by non-governmental entities” would be advisable only after an exchange of views from delegations. He expressed concern about the draft agenda submitted by the Secretariat, saying it was not discussed with Member States during the preparation phase. Asking for clarification about the criteria for selecting panellists from industry and academia, he noted that there should be balance in terms of geographical representation with adequate representation for developing countries. His delegation would be flexible at this time, but if this situation reoccurs, it might have to take decisive action and disallow briefings and reports which lack balance, he said.

The representative of Cuba expressed concern about the procedure for selecting experts. She stressed that her concern was not about individual panellists and highlighted the need for geographical representation.

The representative of Syria echoed the remarks made by the Russian Federation and Cuba, emphasizing that diversity and balance of geographical representation must be considered.

Mr. PIERIS ( Sri Lanka ) said that the observations just made were well-taken, in the sense that there is always a better way of doing things. He assured delegates that whatever decision was taken was in the First Committee’s best interests and not an abnegation of the authority of the Member States. These matters were raised in the Bureau and considered, and a mechanism put in place. The Bureau wrote to the regional groups requesting nominations for persons fit to speak alongside the panellists, but unfortunately there was no positive response and no nominations received. There is consensus that the whole canvas of speakers can be extended to a much greater number, but the Bureau was unable to do so, she said, adding that he is confident that the delegates’ views will be considered going forward.

MOHAMED AL HASSAN ( Oman ), Chair of the Fourth Committee and Co-Chair of today’s meeting, added that the issue was discussed in a very objective manner. He saw the situation as his colleague just explained, and that opportunities were created to allow for other speakers. Agreeing with the observations of the Russian Federation, Cuba and Syria, he said that discussions on such matters are State-driven, with the co-Chairs having a duty to reflect the position of the Member States.

NIKLAS HEDMAN, Acting Director, United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, noted that his Office has been at the forefront of assisting States members of the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space in the global governance of outer space activities. The Office has also built up a robust capacity-building programme covering space science, technology, law and policy as the means to bridge the capabilities gap between countries. It is also mandated to maintain the central United Nations Register on Objects Launched into Outer Space, which is the core mechanism for treaty-based transparency and confidence-building, he continued. Highlighting the recent exponential growth in notifications on the change of status of space objects in orbit, information on re-entry events and deorbiting of space objects, he added that any action to meet space security and sustainability concerns must relate to the fundamental development needs of all nations and people.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development accentuates how space exploration should address global challenges, he said. Pointing to the gaps in access to space, he called for efforts to make the benefits of space solutions genuinely universal. “There is no future where space will not be a critical tool,” he underscored, pointing to the “Space2030” Agenda as well as the Summit of the Sustainable Development Goals to be held in 2023. The Secretary-General’s report Our Common Agenda gives the Office for Outer Space Affairs incentives to continue delivering capacity-building and increasing awareness on space tools for development needs, he said. The international community has a common interest in maintaining outer space for peaceful purposes, he said, adding that building sustainability on Earth through sustainability in Space is increasingly crucial.

Panel Discussion

The Chair then introduced the following panellists: Omran Sharaf, Chair of the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space; Nayef Al-Rodhan, Geneva Centre for Security Policy; Guoyu Wang, Professor, Beijing Institute of Technology; and Jennifer Warren, Satellite Industry Association.

Mr. SHARAF said the United Nations has been at the centre of international cooperation in space activities since the beginning of the space age. The Outer Space Committee and its subcommittees, through their agendas, working groups and expert groups, constantly monitor the advances in space technology and the rapidly evolving space agenda with a view to developing new mechanisms reflective of the new complexities of space activities. To address these developments, the Committee and its subcommittees continue to foster multilateralism and common ground in areas including the long-term sustainability of outer space activities, space debris mitigation and remediation measures, space exploration, utilization of space resources, space traffic management and a range of items addressing the importance of space science and technology applications to meet the Sustainable Development Goals, among other things. Deliberations are being undertaken within several working groups under multi-year work plans, such as those on the use of nuclear power sources in outer space, long-term sustainability of outer space activities, the status and application of the five United Nations treaties on outer space, definition and delimitation of outer space, and legal aspects of space resource activities.

Last year, he continued, the Outer Space Committee further reaffirmed its role as a unique platform for advancing multilateralism in outer space activities as it submitted to the General Assembly’s seventy-sixth session the “Space2030” Agenda and implementation plan. That is a forward-looking strategy for reaffirming and strengthening the contribution of space activities and space tools to the achievement of global agendas, addressing long-term sustainable development concerns of humankind, he said. The “Space2030” Agenda also contributes to charting the Outer Space Committee’s future contribution to the framework for the global governance of outer space activities. The “Space2030” Agenda demonstrates the commitment of Member States to promoting the implementation of United Nations treaties on outer space, as well as the implementation of related principles and Assembly resolutions, thus ensuring the long-term sustainability of outer space activities and the preservation of the space environment for peaceful uses. Through the “Space2030” Agenda, Member States will address changes in outer space activities at a time when new technologies are emerging and when an increasing number of participants, both governmental and non-governmental entities, including industry and the private sector, are becoming involved in ventures to explore and use outer space, and carry out space activities.

Mr. LAGOS noted that at the first meeting of the Open-ended Working Group on reducing space threats, held earlier this year, delegations reaffirmed the common goal of preventing an arms race in outer space and agreed on the need to improve the existing international framework in light of the rapid technological progress. They also expressed the hope that the norms, rules and principles to be agreed on would become a legally binding instrument, he said, adding that at its second session, the Working Group considered current and future threats to space systems as well as activities that could be considered irresponsible. Delegations expressed concern about the development and testing of anti-satellite systems as well as about space debris, he added. The United States’ decision to establish a moratorium on anti-satellite weapon systems was welcomed by many delegations, while others said that this is insufficient, he said. At its upcoming third session, the Working Group will discuss how to come up with recommendations on standards and principles of responsible behaviour, he added.

Mr. AL-RODHAN, discussing conceptual frameworks regarding the geopolitics and potential sustainability of outer space, called outer space an inspirational, critical and consequential domain for the world’s potential future. Humanity is becoming increasingly dependent on outer space in peace and in war, and this includes the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and responding to climate change. It is a frontier and a global common, and it is therefore everyone’s responsibility to keep it safe and secure. However, it is becoming increasingly congested and competitive, and any disruption will impact all space assets, regardless of their nature, he emphasized. There is an intimate interplay between space and terrestrial security, and if outer space becomes critically unsafe, it will be unsafe for everyone. The big issues in outer space are space debris, including anti-satellite weapons tests; the critical and dangerous militarization of outer space; space traffic management; gaps in space law; lack of trust; lack of binding and non-binding agreements; the exponential increase in space assets, especially from the private sector; occasionally malign events, including jamming and spoofing; and economic competition and the race for resources.

Going forward, the geopolitical and governance imperatives include giving immediate attention to space traffic management, which is something that requires urgent attention to declutter space, he said. The international community also needs trust-building measures, based on existing United Nations and inter-governmental mandates, among others. Codes of conduct must be urgently developed to demilitarize space. The investment of all States, including those without space assets, must be ensured, he said, adding that the international community must shift to a multi-sum security paradigm and a symbiotic reality paradigm that permits absolute gains in non-conflictual contexts. He called for all stakeholders to ensure a peaceful use of outer space, emphasizing that the shortest path to harm for all lies in the failure of States to reconcile their national interests with transnational, global and planetary interests. There must be a safe and prosperous future, with a safe and prosperous place in the cosmos for all, he added.

Mr. WANG said that the blurring line between space security and safety has become an obstacle to the development of space diplomacy. Space sustainability should be taken as the ultimate goal of space governance, and space stability should be the ultimate goal of space security governance, he added. While space security is a matter of national security and military concerns, by contrast, space safety is in a result-oriented dimension that focuses on how to mitigate the risks of damage to the greatest extent practicable and feasible. The governance of large constellations is a matter of safety in general, but it could also fall within the ambit of arms control when evidence shows it is used for generating space threats, he pointed out. International space security is about how to avoid misunderstandings, misperceptions or conflicts among States as well as about preventing the escalation of disputes. Turning to space sustainability, he highlighted the importance of equitable utilization and self-restraint. All space actors should consider the interests of others, in particular those of developing countries, he underscored.

Ms. WARREN explained that the Satellite Industry Association is very broad-based, representing more than 60 companies engaged in every facet in the space industry, from telecoms to future applications such as in-orbit servicing and space exploration. Satellite communications play a very important role in providing connectivity to all parts of the globe, ensuring that internet access can be provided for all, regardless of where they were. Most satellites today are commercial, she noted, adding that from every vantage point, members of the Satellite Industry Association are heavily invested in space being a very viable destination and a place to do business. There are no commercial or governmental lanes in space, she added, noting that the space industry is building upon the work of the United Nations as it aims to turn guidelines into best practices and principles while also evolving into frameworks to determine which missions are sustainable and which are not.

The space industry supports the regulation and safe disposal of satellites whenever practical at the end of their operational life, she continued. Members of the Space Industry Association design space objects with planned re-entry, which offers a high probability of safe disposal and with minimal debris upon impact. By taking this approach, commercial satellites are falling well under the international risk limits, she emphasized. About two years ago, space safety principles were adopted which spelled out what operators can do prior to launch to ensure that satellites can be tracked and to minimize their impact on others if they become derelict. Those same principles also apply to regular operations, including updating positional information as soon as possible, and what operators can do as a community to ensure cost-effective space monitoring to all space actors, exchange information on algorithms and encourage space operators to maintain open channels of communication. The private sector had a considerable input which it could make to policymaking in these and other contexts, she said.

Mr. PIERIS ( Sri Lanka ), expressing concern about the lack of legal jurisprudence on space issues, warned that outer space will not only be used to facilitate conflict, but might ultimately be a theatre of war. The possible weaponization of space represents “one of the most politicized and complex issues of our generation,” he said, adding that companies and individuals now have the capacity to utilize space technologies without the confines of a regulated industry. It is imperative that an appropriate and acceptable regulatory regime is established, he said.

Mr. AL HASSAN ( Oman ), also expressing concern about the risk of turning outer space into an arena for a weapons race, stressed that it should be treated as a common heritage of humankind. The United Nations has a duty to ensure that all States, including those who currently have space activities and those who will have them later, have access to space. Emphasizing the importance of considering those States which have yet to benefit from space solutions, he said that the United Nations serves everyone. The Organization must be open to new ideas and innovations from all States and strengthen channels of cooperation between them, he said, thanking the panellists for their contributions.

The representative of the United Kingdom , speaking on behalf of 44 countries and groups, said there is an important distinction between discussions in the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva and the discussions in the Fourth Committee and the Outer Space Committee. However, they all have a vital role to play in ensuring that human activity in outer space is safe, secure and sustainable. The deliberate destruction of space systems could have major environmental impacts, but also create hazards for space flights. Since the last joint meeting of the First and Fourth Committees, the international community has come a long way in discussing threats to space systems, leading to a General Assembly resolution and a resulting report, as well as the establishment of an Open-ended Working Group to take the work forward. These discussions are already making a positive contribution to the common goal of preventing an arms race in space. International law, including the United Nations Charter, applies to all activities in outer space, but there is a clear need for more work towards greater specificity and collective understanding as to how they apply to various forms of activity, she said, adding that voluntary collective norms of behaviour and space awareness will help reduce risks of unintended escalation.

The representative of Austria said the importance of a safe, peaceful, sustainable and secure outer space was a common endeavour. Rules and norms of responsible behaviour by States must be tackled if space is to be kept safe and secure. The Outer Space Committee is the primary United Nations body for coordinating and facilitating the activities of space bodies, she said, adding that sheer increase of space activities is becoming a challenge at many levels. Outer space is a global commons and space activities must be undertaken with a view to leaving no one behind, including future generations. To ensure that space benefits everybody, existing regulatory frameworks must be developed, with non-governmental bodies and others participating in that effort, she said.

The representative of Switzerland , aligning with the joint statement delivered by the United Kingdom, called for more interdisciplinary dialogue and regular meetings between the disarmament and space communities. Turning to debris removal, she added that rendezvous and proximity operations can contribute to a sustainable use of space and better conservation of the environment. The Outer Space Committee must continue to study the scientific and legal aspects of these activities, she said, stressing the importance of coordination in identifying objects as well as the regulation of such operations between States. The technology and control necessary for rendezvous and proximity operations can be used for hostile purposes, she cautioned, adding that transparency and notification are crucial factors for avoiding misinterpretations.

The representative of Costa Rica stressed the importance of equitable access to the benefits of peaceful exploration of outer space. Space activities are necessary to achieving Sustainable Development Goals, she said, noting that 60 per cent of the indicators require space activities for implementation or monitoring. “We must protect space just as we protect our own planet,” she said, calling on the international community to ensure that outer space is the common good of humanity. Placing weapons in outer space is unacceptable, she continued, adding that the framework for governance of outer space was established in a different reality, when few States were active in space. Today, outer space is more democratic and space governance must adapt to the new reality, she said.

The representative of Portugal said that there should be an open dialogue between all nations and in all United Nations forums to ensure the sustainable development of space as a whole. States must refrain from destructive missile tests, as they impede the harmonious enjoyment of space by all. The work in the Open-ended Working Group should ensure this and its good work should continue, he added. Noting that the Sustainable Development Goals are a comprehensive part of the Portuguese space agency’s strategy, he said the next decade will see a massive transformation of the space sector, for which everyone must be prepared.

The representative of the Netherlands , emphasizing the need to make a sharp distinction between space security and safety, said that a step-by-step approach, based on responsible behaviour, but without ignoring the possibility of a future legally binding instrument, is the best way forward. Noting a lack of consensus on the existing legal framework on safety, security, and sustainability in outer space, he urged that all Member States should accede to and implement the relevant United Nations treaties. It is obvious that international humanitarian law applies in outer space, he added. He went on to say that geopolitical developments which make outer space constrained, congested and contested must be resolved. He then asked the panel what more can be done to increase synergy with a view to strengthening inter-regional cooperation.

The representative of Argentina , noting that the Assembly’s work can be more efficient without a duplication of efforts, said that collaboration between the First and Fourth Committees makes it possible to discuss the natural inter-relationship between the peaceful uses of outer space and threats to such uses. Noting the exponential increase in the number of satellites in orbit and the possibility of their collision, he said that non-State actors and their activities should also be considered. He also drew attention to cyberattacks and anti-satellite systems, emphasizing that such activities can impact the sustainability of space activities.

The representative of the Russian Federation expressed concern about attempts to create new norms, rules and principles of responsible behaviour in outer space. The Outer Space Treaty clearly states how to conduct space activities, he said, adding that several countries, including the United States, have stated openly that the purpose of their space policy is achieving military supremacy. Washington, D.C., and its allies are making space a new arena for confrontation, he said, adding that they are deploying outer space infrastructure for military objectives. Private commercial systems are being used to support hostilities, he added. Stressing that most Member States lack effective measures to counteract this trend, he drew attention to the draft treaty, prepared by China and the Russian Federation, on the prevention of the placement of weapons in outer space. He also reaffirmed support for the work of the United Nations bodies mandated by the international community to consider these topics.

The representative of India said as a major spacefaring nation, India has made major strides in providing a critical backbone for the country’s infrastructure. India is in favour of preserving space as an ever-expanding frontier for cooperation rather than conflict. It also remains in favour of a legally binding instrument to prevent an arms race in outer space that is multilaterally negotiated in the Conference on Disarmament. He added that space debris is a concern for the long-term sustainability of outer space. India considers situational awareness as an essential part of national space operations and has taken steps in this regard to enhance national space object monitoring activities, and to ensure that its space activities take place in a safe and sustainable manner.

The representative of the United Arab Emirates said that as the world witnesses a disruptive technological innovation, it is more than ever critical to maintain a conversation on the sustainable and peaceful use of outer space. The international community should remain committed to its peaceful exploration and refrain from space activities that contravene international obligations. The United Arab Emirates is committed to developing means and measures to ensure safety and security in outer space, he added. International disarmament and non-proliferation efforts are fully supported and all States should work to develop confidence-building measures to ensure the safe and sustainable development of activities in space while also promoting regional and multilateral cooperation.

The representative of China , noting that outer space security and sustainability issues are increasingly intertwined, said that space actors are now more diversified. Global governance in outer space is facing new challenges, making it all the more necessary to strengthen cooperation among United Nations entities on global space governance. Calling on the international community to focus on the most fundamental space threats and to advance negotiations on an outer space arms control treaty, he added that the weaponization of outer space and the rising risk of an arms race remain the greatest threat. If outer space becomes a battlefield, its sustainable use will not be possible, he cautioned, calling on the international community to negotiate and conclude a treaty on the prevention of the weaponization of an arms race in outer space.

The representative of El Salvador requested the panellists to comment on updating guidelines about sustainability of outer space activities. “How can we enhance international cooperation in the areas of capacity-building and transfer of technologies to developing countries?” she asked.

The representative of France said that today’s discussion shows that the international community has the conceptual measures to deal with both safety and security in outer space. Moreover, safety and security in outer space have a different logic, and hostile conduct in outer space cannot be put into the same category as, for example, a lack of care for decaying satellites. Enhancing safety and security hinges on different but complementary norms-based approaches, he said, adding that today’s meeting is an example of how cooperation can be enhanced at the United Nations level on parallel and complementary processes.

The representative of the United States said that she appreciated the effort made to put together a panel that reflected the concerns of those involved in outer space activities. Commercial space operators play a leading role in the development of technological best practices and standards, she noted, adding that growing collaboration between States is also helping to govern space activities. The United States is committed to upholding and strengthening a rules-based approach to outer space and space activities, and it will work to enhance trust through confidence-building measures such as norms, rules and principles for space activities. Multi-stakeholder events can be an important way to bring all sides together and take stock of opportunities and challenges to address current and emerging issues. She went on to say that all Member States should fully implement the Outer Space Committee guidelines, which were adopted by consensus, to ensure that they are applied consistently by both Governments and the private sector.

The representative of the Republic of Korea , aligning with the joint statement delivered by the United Kingdom, said that as a spacefaring nation, her country is committed to an Open-ended Working Group process. Highlighting the significant efforts of the Outer Space Committee and the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, she added that her country is making progress in its space capacity and will further strengthen international cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space. The Republic of Korea’s space activities are fully in line with the peaceful and sustainable use of outer space, she stressed.

The representative of Iran , stressing the importance of equitable geographic distribution among briefers, noted that the world is experiencing a surge in space technologies. Highlighting the risk of conflicts in outer space, he said that the activities of some Governments to dominate that area has revealed the inadequacy of existing instruments. Some States, in responding to this inadequacy, raised the concept of responsible behaviour, he noted, adding that while this concept is an attractive political gesture, it is oversimplified, vague and unclear. Past experiences have demonstrated that the characterization of behaviours through norms instead of legal agreements can become a tool for some countries to evade their responsibility, he said, affirming his country’s support for a draft treaty on preventing of arms race in outer space.

The representative of Brazil said that space activities which could be perceived as threats could lead to escalation and militarization. With outer space becoming increasingly congested, the removal of space assets is ever more important to ensure accessibility and safety. Voluntary norms and standards based in the existing legal framework could be the basis for treaty negotiations, he continued. It is vital to ban the use of anti-satellite tests, which create significant debris, contaminate the orbital environment and increase the risk of collisions. Space must remain open, safe and sustainable in the long term, he said, acing that a comprehensive approach aimed at building confidence between States would pave the way for negotiating a legally binding instrument to prevent an arms race in space.

The representative of Pakistan said that as a space emerging nation with a growing space program, Pakistan shares the concerns on the widening and ever more complex range of issues related to the peaceful use of outer space. Space is the common heritage of mankind, and should be explored for the benefit of all, irrespective of their level of technological development. Apart from the challenges posed by an increasingly congested and contested outer space, along with debris management, troubling trends in the security arena are increasingly being suggested by some as the new normal, with the growing integration of weapon structures in outer space systems representing a threat to both outer space and Earth. The blurring lines between peaceful and military uses of outer space are well-documented, showing the need to upgrade the existing legal architecture and plug the gaps by concluding a treaty on the prevention of an arms race in space in the Conference on Disarmament, he added.

The representative of Belarus said that multilateral efforts to achieve international peace and security have remained hostages of the approaches adopted by key world Powers, with the erosion of the multilateral system and growing confrontation undermining existing arms control instruments. Broad-based dialogue must be resumed to build trust at the global and regional levels. The draft treaty developed by China and the Russian Federation is a very important initiative to ensure that everyone is obligated to not place weapons in space. All States should abolish the practice of imposing red lines when discussing outer space, he said, adding that Belarus is ready to participate in open, broad-based dialogue with all States, with participation on an equal footing.

Mr. SHARAF, noting the work taking place in Vienna and Geneva, stressed the importance of maintaining a clear distinction between the responsibilities and scope of work of the Outer Space Committee, the Open-ended Working Group and the Office for Outer Space Affairs. However, there are areas - such as space debris - where the discussions overlap, he said, calling on delegates to promote communication between Vienna and Geneva. The Chair of the Outer Space Committee or members of the Office for Outer Space Affairs could participate as observers on other platforms, he noted.

Ms. WARREN, stressing the importance of capacity-building, said that the space industry is focused on developing more talent. The International Astronautical Federation has early-career and recent-graduate internships, she pointed out, underscoring the need for space-specific science, technology, engineering and mathematics education in high schools and community colleges.